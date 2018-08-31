Acas offshore dispute talks under way
- 31 August 2018
Talks aimed at bringing to an end strike action on three North Sea platforms are being held.
Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms who are members of the Unite union have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.
Their concerns include a move to a three weeks on and three weeks off rota.
The discussions for Friday involving the independent arbitration service Acas were announced earlier this week.
Total has said the rota plan is essential to keep its operation sustainable.