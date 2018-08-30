Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Stuart Marley was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man who attacked a woman with a claw hammer in Aberdeen - leaving her pleading for her life - has been jailed for five years.

Stuart Marley, 23, had agreed to pay his 30-year-old victim for sex acts before launching the assault in a flat and robbing her in May.

He admitted assault to severe injury and the danger of life.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lady Wise described it as a "horrific" attack.

The judge told Marley that he would have been jailed for seven-and-a-half years but for his early guilty plea.

'Absolute disgust'

Advocate depute Alan Cameron said: "He produced a claw hammer from behind his back and struck her a number of times on the head with it.

"She was shocked and scared and tried to defend herself with her hands. He continued to strike her on the arm and head with the hammer as she begged him to stop.

"The accused then struck her a few more times on the head with the hammer. She begged him not to kill her as she had a child."

Defence counsel Leigh Lawrie said Marley had moved from Elgin to Aberdeen to take a music course and hoped to work in the industry as a session musician or studio technician.

She said: "He struggles to explain exactly what he was thinking or feeling at the time of the offence."

She said Marley felt "absolute disgust" and was ashamed of himself following the crime.