An oil company has been criticised for using trainees and apprentices to cover shifts on a North Sea platform.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the firm Apache was "significantly failing" to meet obligations on the Beryl Bravo platform.

An inspection found trainees and apprentices - "not deemed fully competent" - were used for cover.

Apache has been served with an improvement notice. The firm has been approached for comment.

In November last year it had been agreed that a set number of production technicians and control room operators should cover shifts on the platform.

The HSE said trainees and apprentices being used was not an isolated situation and that it had been happening since early this year.

It is claimed a reduction in production technicians had the "potential to increase fatigue and a decreased capacity to carry out critical work scopes which affect health and safety".