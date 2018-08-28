Image copyright Google

Thousands of patients at an Aberdeen medical practice which is to close due to a lack of GPs are set to be distributed among other practices, it has been announced.

It was revealed earlier this month the Rosemount Medical Group, which has more than 4,500 patients, would end its contract with NHS Grampian in January.

The option chosen for consultation is to distribute patients elsewhere.

This would be as close to their home as possible.

The Aberdeen City Integration Joint Board (IJB) said this was the agreed "preferred option".

A project group has been established and it will report back in October.

IJB vice-chairwoman Sarah Duncan said: "Over the coming weeks, we will be working to ensure that all of Rosemount's patients continue to have access to general medical services beyond January.

"GP services will continue as normal at Rosemount over the next six months."