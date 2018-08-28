Image copyright Total Image caption The dispute involves three Total-operated platforms, including Elgin

A dispute over working conditions on three North Sea platforms operated by Total will go to the independent arbitration service Acas.

Workers on the Elgin, Alwyn and Dunbar platforms who are members of the Unite union have taken part in several 12 and 24-hour strikes.

Their concerns include a move to a three weeks on and three weeks off rota.

Total has insisted the move is necessary.

Unite said action scheduled for Monday has been suspended to allow talks to take place.

A spokesperson for Total said: "This is a constructive step forward and we look forward to renewed talks to help resolve this dispute."