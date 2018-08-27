Image copyright Zoe Henry Image caption Pineapples were photographed at Meal Sand Beach in Burra

Pineapples washed up on beaches in Shetland could be from containers lost overboard in the Atlantic last year.

Two containers filled with pineapples and bananas were lost from the cargo ship Lombok Strait last October.

Experts said at the time they believed beaches in Shetland and the Western Isles could be the most likely destination for the cargo to wash up.

Ten months later, Shetland islanders started sharing photos of their pineapple finds.

It was reported at the time that the ship was used by fruit giant Del Monte.

Image copyright Jane Moncrieff Image caption Watsness was also the scene of a pineapple discovery

Zoe Henry, who found pineapples at Meal Sand Beach in Burra, told the BBC Scotland news website: "I thought it was very strange - you would find them in a tropical island, not Shetland.

"I left them, they were a bit shrivelled up."

Another find at the weekend was photographed at Watsness.

The vessel crew had been unsure exactly where in the mid Atlantic the containers were lost, during bad weather.

The Lowestoft-based Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) had appealed last year for reports of fruit washing up.

No-one at Cefas was available for comment on Monday due to the Bank Holiday.