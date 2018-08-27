Image copyright Ron Macdonald Image caption Seals are a common site in the Newburgh beach area

Police were called in after an estimated 1,000 seals disturbed at a nature reserve in Aberdeenshire stampeded towards the water.

The incident happened at Forvie National Nature Reserve near Newburgh at the weekend. The seals did not return for some time.

The nature reserve is a protected area, and signs warn people not to get too close to the mammals.

Police Scotland said a man was spoken to and "suitable guidance provided".

The Ythan Seal Watch group described it as a "very serious disturbance".

In a statement, the organisation said: "This is now with Police Scotland to investigate.

"We work to prevent the seals being disturbed in the first place."