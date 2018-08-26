Motorcyclist dies in Orkney crash

A motorcyclist has died in a crash in Orkney.

Emergency services were called to the accident on the B9057 near Sandwick at 11:45 on Saturday.

The rider, named as David Underwood, 44, from the Elgin area, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicle is believed to have been involved.

The road was closed for 12 hours for investigation work. Police have urged anyone who saw the green Kawasaki in the area to contact them.

Sgt Angus Murray of Dingwall Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the gentleman involved at this sad time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would ask anyone who may have information or who saw a green Kawasaki motorcycle being ridden in the Sandwick area at the time of the collision to call the Road Policing Unit in Dingwall on 101, quoting incident NK1297/18"