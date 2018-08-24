Woman dies and four injured in crash
A woman has died and four other people have been injured after a crash involving two cars in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A952, near to the village of Mintlaw, shortly before 22:00 on Thursday.
Police said the woman was confirmed dead at the scene and the four casualties were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.
The crash resulted in the road being closed for more than six hours for accident investigations to take place.
It has since re-opened.