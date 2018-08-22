Image copyright Boeing Image caption The US crews will operate alongside RAF maritime patrols

US submarine hunting aircraft are to operate out of RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray Firth.

The US Navy is to spend more than £60m on improvements needed to the station to facilitate its aircraft and crews.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said the sub hunters will operate alongside RAF Lossiemouth's fleet of nine, US-built P-8A Poseidon planes.

The first of the RAF's new maritime patrol aircraft is due to arrive at the Moray air station in 2020.

The US government has authorised the spending of almost $80m on "military construction" at RAF Lossiemouth.

The funding includes a contribution towards a refurbishment of the runway, additional aircraft parking and hangar space and accommodation "to meet US requirements".

However, the MoD said the improvements did not mean there will be a permanent US base at the air station.

'Any aggressors'

An MoD spokesperson said: "We are investing £3bn in our nine-strong, new P-8A Poseidon fleet over the next decade.

"The contribution of $80m from the US to the home of our submarine-hunters at RAF Lossiemouth will support our partnership with our closest ally and will help us be more efficient by sharing improved facilities, and will see us patrol the seas together to have more eyes and ears on any aggressors."

The UK's last dedicated maritime patrol planes flew out of RAF Kinloss, about 14 miles (22km) from Lossiemouth, in 2010.

In 2015, Canadian and French maritime patrol aircraft crews assisted the RAF and Royal Navy in searches off Scotland's north coast after reports of a Russian submarine being spotted.