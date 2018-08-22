Image copyright RGU

A union is calling for a review of corporate governance arrangements at Aberdeen's Robert Gordon University following the appointment of its new principal.

Prof John Harper was promoted from the deputy role without the job being advertised, following the resignation of Prof Ferdinand von Prondzynski.

The EIS is calling for an independent audit of the way the university is run.

RGU said its board followed due process.

A university investigation found that Prof von Prondzynski did not declare a business link to a man who was appointed as a vice-principal.

It found no evidence, however, that he tried to deliberately conceal anything concerning the appointment of Gordon McConnell.

David Strachan, vice-chairman of the RGU board of governors, said: "The board followed due process both in our investigation into the alleged conflict of interest, and in the appointment of a new principal on a two year, fixed-term contract.

"An independent audit will not change the outcome of the investigation or the process which was followed for the appointment of Prof John Harper as principal, which has been widely welcomed by the university community."

The EIS said it was "deeply concerned" with recent events at the university.