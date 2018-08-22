Image copyright Steph Sinclair / UK Cop Humour Image caption The piglet was taken to a police station (pictured with Sgt Mark Bayliss)

An escaped piglet has been found a new home after being rescued by police in Moray.

The piglet was found on the A96 near Lhanbryde in the early hours of the morning earlier this week.

It was taken to a police station while inquiries were made. It's thought one explanation could be the piglet fell from an animal transporter.

Later named Branston Piggle, the piglet is now being cared for by a local family.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The piglet has been named Branston Piggle

Insp Neil Campbell said: "Our officers often face a variety of incidents in the course of their duties and regularly deal with more than crime.

"We're pleased to see a new home was found for the piglet, who now sports the rather catchy name Branston Piggle.

"We wish him a long and happy life in his new home, where he seems to already be quite the hit."