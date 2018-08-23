Image caption The school can cater for more than 1,300 pupils

A new £47m Aberdeen school is opening its doors to pupils on Thursday.

Lochside Academy replaces Torry and Kincorth academies. It can cater for up to 1,350 pupils.

The facilities include a swimming pool, dance studio and sports pitches.

Head teacher Neil Hendry said: "I think the facilities speak for themselves, it's a school fit for the 21st Century. The opportunities it will give staff, young people and the wider community are just endless to be honest."

Pupils will come from the Torry, Kincorth, Nigg and Cove areas of the city.