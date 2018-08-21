NHS Shetland considers asking for a Holyrood loan due to overspend
- 21 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
NHS Shetland is considering asking the Scottish government for a loan after overspending by more than 10% this financial year.
The health board has exceeded its budget by £1.2m, which said to be largely due to locum doctor costs.
Officials are projecting a £3m overspend by March next year if the situation is not reversed.
Chief executive Ralph Roberts said brokerage could be requested from Holyrood to balance the books.