Image copyright Doyle family Image caption Corey Doyle died on Sunday

A 15-year-old Aberdeenshire boy who died after falling ill has been described as a "kind, loving son".

Corey Doyle, from Fettercairn, died in hospital after taking ill in the Fordoun area on Sunday.

His family said in a statement: "Corey was a much loved son, brother and grandson and was a popular pupil at Mearns Academy in Laurencekirk.

"He was a kind, loving son who also enjoyed spending time with his many friends."

'Incredibly difficult'

The statement continued: "He loved spending time with his family, joking and making us laugh.

"We are all absolutely devastated by what has happened.

"We are grateful to those who have supported us at this incredibly difficult time."

His death is not thought to be suspicious.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Corey at this sad time.

"We are continuing to support his family as our inquiries progress and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal."