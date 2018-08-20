NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Strikes held on three North Sea platforms

  • 20 August 2018

Workers on three North Sea oil platforms are taking part in strike action.

Members of the Unite union who work on Total's Alwyn, Elgin and Dunbar platforms are unhappy at proposals to change their conditions.

They include a move to a three weeks on and three weeks off rota.

The union has warned of more stoppages in September and October if an agreement cannot be reached. Further talks are planned for later this week.

