A 15-year-old boy has died in what are being described as "unexplained" circumstances.

He had become ill early on Sunday in a house in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire. Police said he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but later died.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this sad time.

"This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family as our inquiries progress.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."