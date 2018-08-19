NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Fordoun boy, 15, dies after becoming ill

  19 August 2018

A 15-year-old boy has died in what are being described as "unexplained" circumstances.

He had become ill early on Sunday in a house in Fordoun, Aberdeenshire. Police said he was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, but later died.

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy at this sad time.

"This is a tragic incident and we are supporting the family as our inquiries progress.

"The death is being treated as unexplained but there are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances."

