Man appears in court over Elgin robbery bid
- 17 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with attempted robbery after an incident in Elgin.
Police Scotland said officers were alerted to an incident at a shop in the town's Glen Moray Drive area at about 07:15 on Thursday.
Shaun Willetts, 29, appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court charged with assault and attempted robbery.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.