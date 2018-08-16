NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Boy, 15, arrested over alleged Aberdeen assault

  • 16 August 2018

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault on a girl in Aberdeen.

The incident happened in Donmouth area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Thursday.

It is understood the girl involved was of a similar age to the youth arrested.

Police Scotland said the investigation was at a very early stage.