Man held over Elgin attempted robbery
- 16 August 2018
A man has been arrested after an attempted robbery in Elgin.
Police Scotland said officers were alerted to an incident at a shop in the town's Glen Moray Drive area at about 07:15.
The force said a 29-year-old man was later arrested.
He is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court on Friday.