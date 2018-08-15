North East Community Radio announces last broadcast
- 15 August 2018
A radio station in the north east of Scotland has announced it will broadcast for the final time on Wednesday night.
Kintore-based North East Community Radio (NECR) first went on air in 1994.
It has cited adverse trading conditions and the effect of local business moving advertising to the internet for the decision to close.
On air, the station thanked listeners and said it was a "sad day" but a "sign of the times".