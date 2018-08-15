Properties in Aberdeen owned by families of Chinese of Asian descent have been targeted in thefts worth about £70,000, police have said.

A total of 14 crimes involving the theft of jewellery and money have been reported in the last six months.

Police stressed they did not want to cause alarm in the those communities.

However, officers have urged people to be vigilant and take extra precautions over high-value jewellery or large amounts of money.

Det Insp Fionnuala McPhail explained: "People living in the Chinese community have predominantly reported incidents to the police, however other areas of the Asian community have also been affected.

"A dedicated team of CID officers has been carrying out extensive enquiries which includes liaising with other forces nationwide.

"I would urge anyone with high-value jewellery or large amounts of cash to avoid keeping them in your house and to take relevant security measures to keep them safe. If you have to store your valuables at home, store them securely and out of sight."