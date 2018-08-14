NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

'Three injured' in Fraserburgh harbour incident

  • 14 August 2018

Three people are believed to have been injured at Fraserburgh harbour.

The emergency services were called to the incident - believed to involve a fishing boat - at about 14:00.

Police described it as an ongoing incident.

Coastguards said they were asked to assist ambulance and fire crews.

