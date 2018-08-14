NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man faces assault with intent to rape charge in Aberdeen

  • 14 August 2018

A man has appeared in court in Aberdeen charged with assault with intent to rape.

Police had appealed for information after an incident involving a woman on the city's George Street on Saturday morning.

Andrew Conway, 34, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He was also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice. He made no plea, and was remanded in custody.

