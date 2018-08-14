Image copyright Brian Smith/JASPERIMAGE

A whisky sale in Speyside proved so popular it led to major traffic problems and a road closure.

Genesis Limited Edition bottles priced at £495 went on sale at the Macallan distillery at Craigellachie on Tuesday.

Customers gathered at the site in the early hours, eager to snap up a bottle of the spirit which celebrates the opening of the £140m distillery.

Police Scotland said a section of the B9102 had to be closed as a result for safety reasons.

A distillery spokesperson said: "Despite making customers aware that there would be no access to the site prior to 09:30, people gathered outside in the early hours, causing a local road to become blocked."

Skip Twitter post by @MorayPolice A section of the B9102 has been closed at the #Macallan Distillery, Craigellachie at the junction of the A941 in the East to Braehead and Overton Cottage in the West. The public are urged to drive carefully and be patient. Updates to follow. #policescotland #keepingpeoplesafe — MorayPolice (@MorayPolice) August 14, 2018 Report

The distillery added: "We are grateful to Moray Police for their assistance."

Police had urged motorists to "drive carefully and be patient".

Skip Twitter post by @Ewen_spence Got up at 4 in the morning to travel to Macallan for a bottle of whiskey I am probably not going to get, absolutely ripping 🙄🥃 — Ewen Spence (@Ewen_spence) August 14, 2018 Report

However, many people expressed anger on social media about what had happened.

Others were delighted to have secured a bottle.

The new Macallan distillery opened earlier this year.