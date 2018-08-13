NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Man arrested amid Aberdeen indecent assault inquiry

  • 13 August 2018

A man has been arrested amid an investigation into an alleged indecent assault in Aberdeen.

The incident, involving a woman, happened on George Street - between the St Andrew's Street and John Street junctions - at about 00:45 on Saturday morning.

Police Scotland said a 34-year-old man had been arrested.

Det Insp David Howieson reiterated an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

