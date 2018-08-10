Image caption An appliance at Central Community Fire Station was not in use on Tuesday

A number of Aberdeen's six full-time fire appliances were stood down due to crew shortages in the last week, BBC Scotland has learned.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said a vehicle based at Central Community Fire Station was not operational on Tuesday, and two from Altens on Wednesday.

It said short-term sickness and planned annual leave were to blame.

Similar staffing problems occurred earlier in the year.

Fire bosses issued an apology in April following several incidents where appliances were "off the run" in the city.

Image caption Central and Altens fire stations were affected

The Fire Brigades Union has previously raised concerns, saying lives were at risk as a result of the shortages.

Iain Bushell, SFRS deputy chief officer, said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has given a clear signal to our communities that we are fully committed to addressing crewing challenges in the City of Aberdeen.

"We are actively working to address this locally while continuing to liaise with the FBU.

"The SFRS will take all available steps to minimise disruption to front line service delivery and can call upon its combined resources from across Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and beyond if required."