Police have recovered drugs valued at more than £560,000 after a raid on a house in Moray.

Officers were taking part in "an intelligence-led operation" at the property in Cromarty Place, Lossiemouth.

They said they found cocaine, heroin, cannabis and cannabis resin.

Two local women, aged 28 and 20, and a 20-year-old man from the Elgin area have been charged. They are expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court later.