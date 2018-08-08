Image copyright Google Image caption A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the car park assault

A man has suffered face and neck injuries following a serious assault in Aberdeen.

The 23-year-old was attacked at about 15:00 on Tuesday at the entrance to a Lidl car park in the Lang Stracht area of the city.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Officers say a 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

PC Tom Bashforth said: "The area would have been busy with people shopping in the supermarket, plus road users on the Lang Stracht."