Image copyright Geograph/Christopher Gillen Image caption The woman was found in the water at Buckie harbour (file pic)

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after being spotted unconscious in the water at a harbour in Moray.

The alarm was raised about the incident in Buckie at about 19:00 on Monday.

The town's coastguard rescue team and the Buckie RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene.

A coastguard helicopter from Inverness was also called in to fly the casualty to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. There was no immediate word on the woman's condition.