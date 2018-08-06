NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Young Aberdeen fan hit by vodka bottle during Rangers match

  • 6 August 2018
Aberdeen celebrate Image copyright SNS
Image caption Aberdeen players celebrate their late equaliser

Police are investigating after a young Aberdeen fan was hit by a vodka bottle during Sunday's match against Rangers.

The bottle appeared to be thrown from within the Rangers support at Pittodrie Stadium shortly after Aberdeen scored to earn a 1-1 draw.

Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said the boy was not injured.

