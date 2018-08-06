Young Aberdeen fan hit by vodka bottle during Rangers match
- 6 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are investigating after a young Aberdeen fan was hit by a vodka bottle during Sunday's match against Rangers.
The bottle appeared to be thrown from within the Rangers support at Pittodrie Stadium shortly after Aberdeen scored to earn a 1-1 draw.
Police, who have appealed for witnesses, said the boy was not injured.