Three in hospital after car hits bridge
- 5 August 2018
Three people were taken to hospital after a car hit a bridge parapet in Aberdeenshire.
The crash, which involved three vehicles, happened on the B993, near Torphins, on Saturday just after 16:00.
Police said that three men were treated at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for non life-threatening injuries following the crash.
The road was shut for for several hours to allow accident investigations to take place but has now reopened.