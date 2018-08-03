Image copyright Walowski family Image caption Marek Walowski was well known in the Turriff and Banff areas

The family of a man who died when his car crashed into a tree in Aberdeenshire have said he will be missed "for his genuine smile, warm words and kindness".

Marek Walowski, 53, of Macduff, died at the scene after his BMW left the A947 Turriff to Banff road on Sunday evening.

His family said in a statement: "Marek was an honest and content person.

"He was cheerful and well-known in the Turriff and Banff areas."

Image copyright JasperImage Image caption Marek Walowski's BMW hit a tree beside the A947

They added: "As soon as he walked into Banff Tesco, all the workers would shout Czesc (hello in Polish) in his way.

"He also loved to swim and was a regular visitor at Banff Swimming Pool where he was known by everyone.

"Marek will be missed by everyone for his genuine smile, warm words and kindness."