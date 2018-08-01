Image copyright JasperImage Image caption Marek Walowski's BMW hit a tree beside the A947

Police have released the names of two drivers who died after accidents in Aberdeenshire in which cars crashed into trees.

Andrew Lawton, 47, died in hospital after a crash on the A90 Peterhead to Fraserburgh road, near St Fergus, last Thursday morning.

Mr Lawton, from Peterhead, was driving a black Vauxhall Insignia.

On Sunday evening Marek Walowski , 53, died after his BMW left the A947 Turriff to Banff road.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, Mr Walowski, from Macduff, died at the scene, close to the King Edward Church.

Police are urging anyone who saw the collisions to contact them on the non-emergency number 101.