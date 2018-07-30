Man dies in Aberdeenshire as car crashes into tree
- 30 July 2018
A man has died after a crash in Aberdeenshire.
The BMW car he was driving left the A947 Turriff to Banff road and struck a tree at about 20:30 on Sunday.
The 53-year-old man died at the scene, which is close to the King Edward Church.
The road was closed to several hours to allow for accident investigation work, but reopened at 03:30.