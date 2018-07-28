Image copyright PA

Relatives of the Italian tourists killed or injured in a crash in Moray, which claimed five lives, are to arrive in Scotland later.

Two Italians, one of them a four-year-old boy, were fatally injured when their minibus was involved in a collision on the A96 near Keith.

Three other people from north east Scotland, who were in a 4x4, also died.

The Italian Consul General for Scotland said Italian relatives were travelling to Aberdeen.

The head-on collision happened shortly before midnight on Thursday.

Another Italian woman is critically ill in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary while three other occupants of the minibus, including the driver and a three-year-old boy, suffered less severe injuries.

Image copyright PA Image caption The damaged vehicles were removed on Friday morning

Three passengers in the Nissan X-Trail 4x4 - two women aged 69 and 70 and a 63-year-old man - died in the collision.

The driver, a 39-year-old woman, was seriously injured and is receiving treatment at Dr Grays hospital in Elgin.

They all lived locally and were returning from a social event when the crash happened.

Officers investigating the cause of the collision and have appealed for any witnesses or dashcam footage.