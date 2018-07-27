Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption There was a major response to the crash by the emergency services

Five people were killed and five others injured when a minibus and 4x4 crashed in Moray.

The collision was on the A96, about three miles east of Keith on the road to Huntly, just before midnight.

Police said five further people were also injured, and one had "potentially life-threatening injuries".

The emergency services were assisted by an air ambulance and a coastguard helicopter. Casualties were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The road has remained closed overnight.

Sgt Peter Henderson said: "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident at this very sad time.

"Motorists are thanked for their patience at this time and we would urge anyone who was in the area last night leading up to the incident at around 23:50 to please get in touch as our inquiries at the scene continue."

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: "So sorry to hear about such an awful tragedy locally.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected and thanks to emergency services. Community will be shocked by this sad news."