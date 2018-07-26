A woman has appeared in court after a man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Gairsay Drive in the Summerhill area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland said officers were called following a report that a 32-year-old man had been assaulted.

Jodie Gray, 39, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with assault to severe injury. She made no plea and was remanded in custody.