Police have appealed for witnesses after a serious assault in Shetland.

The 26-year-old male victim suffered a head injury in the Lerwick incident and was treated at Gilbert Bain Hospital.

An unknown member of the public took the victim - who had what police described as "very obvious head injury" - to hospital, and officers want to trace the driver.

The incident, in the Sundhamar area of Lerwick on Saturday 14 July 14, was reported to police on Wednesday.