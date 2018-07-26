Image copyright Police Scotland

Efforts to find a pensioner missing for more than six months have had to be scaled back, police have said.

William Ritchie was last seen on 12 January and was reported missing by concerned Fraserburgh neighbours.

Officers using kayaks carried out searches of the Sandhaven harbour area as part of the investigation.

Police Scotland said: "Once leads are exhausted it becomes impossible to know where to search next and inevitably our efforts have now been scaled back."

Det Insp Stewart Drummond said: "I know that those who know Bill or even just recognise him to say hello have been anxious to know where he went, and it is extremely frustrating for us all not knowing exactly what has happened to him.

"Please be assured that we will continue to act on any new information that we receive and that the inquiry surrounding a missing person is never closed."