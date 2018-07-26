NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

One person seriously hurt in Aberdeenshire crash

  • 26 July 2018

A serious accident has led to the closure of the A90 in Aberdeenshire.

One car is involved in the crash, which took place between Peterhead and St Fergus just before 06:30.

Initial reports indicate one person has been seriously injured..

Police have advised drivers to avoid the area.

