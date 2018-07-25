NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Three arrested after disturbance injury in Aberdeen

  • 25 July 2018

Three people have been arrested after a man was taken to hospital following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Gairsay Drive in the Summerhill area of the city on Tuesday evening.

Police Scotland said officers were called following a report that a 32-year-old man had been seriously assaulted.

Two women aged 23 and 30 and a 32-year-old man were arrested.