NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Crash motorcyclist taken to hospital in Aberdeen

  • 25 July 2018

A motorcyclist been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a lorry in Aberdeen city centre.

The collision happened at the junction of Guild Street and Market Street at about 06:50.

The man's injuries were believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

No-one else was hurt in the collision.