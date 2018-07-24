Image copyright Andy Mitchell Image caption Salvage vessels and cargo carriers are moving fertiliser off the "Priscilla"

Work has begun to remove cargo and oil from a vessel which has run aground in the Pentland Firth.

The Dutch registered Priscilla got into difficulties in the early hours of Wednesday 18 July.

Several attempts to refloat her failed, and now her owners have brought in salvage crews.

The operation is being supervised by the Secretary of State's Representative for Maritime Salvage, Hugh Shaw, who said weather conditions remain good.

He told BBC Radio Scotland that the vessel had been carrying 3,000 tonnes of fertiliser - around half of which would have to be transferred onto other ships.

Image copyright Andy Mitchell Image caption Once enough cargo and oil has been taken off the Priscilla, salvage crews will attempt to re-float her

Hugh Shaw said: "The weather is perfect for the operation at the moment (but) we know as we go further into the week that conditions will change.

"So we're making every effort to do what we can, working towards a refloat towards the end of the week."

Salvors will also remove most of the oil on board the Priscilla.

Pressurised air will also be pumped into the ship's tanks, ballast removed and an attempt will be made to refloat the vessel on high water.

If successful, a brief inspection will take place before the ship is towed to safe location for more in-depth investigations.

Image copyright Andy Mitchell Image caption The fertiliser recovered from the Priscilla still has commercial value, and will be sold on

Image copyright Andy Mitchell Image caption Salvage crews hope to get enough cargo off the ship to re-float her before the end of the week

Hugh Shaw said the salvage crews would be trying to minimise any risk of pollution.

"Every effort will be made to get the fertiliser safely into the barges. I'm told it will disperse naturally. But at the moment, there's still some value in the cargo.

"So the barges will take it to a safe haven, transfer it from the barges into a cargo ship and that will put the product back into the market at a later date.

"There's certainly no intention of losing any of it at this time."

He cautioned that salvage "is always difficult at the best of times".

But he said he had "every faith that what can be done, is being done. I've got adequate resources on scene".