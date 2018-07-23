North Sea oil workers on three platforms have gone on strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Members of the Unite union working on the Alwyn, Dunbar and Elgin installations - which are operated by Total - are taking part in the action.

The dispute centres around Total's proposal to move to a three-weeks-on, three-weeks-off rota. It is the first in a series of planned stoppages.

Total confirmed the action, "despite new proposals that were made".