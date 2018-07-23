An investigation has been launched by Aberdeen City Council following the distribution of leaflets which it has been claimed could be homophobic.

The leaflets - entitled 'What comes after Pride' and featuring a rainbow flag - appear to be from a group called the Mustard Seed Chapel International.

The group meets in Kaimhill School in Garthdee, which is owned by the local authority.

The council said it was investigating. The group has been asked for comment.

'No place'

Education convener John Wheeler said the investigation would aim to establish if the leaflets were actually sent by the organisation that rents the premises.

He said: "Homophobia has no place in Aberdeen.

"As an administration we were delighted to support the hugely successful Grampian Pride Event in Aberdeen earlier this year. Events such as Pride demonstrate the strong diversity of the communities across Aberdeen.

"The council is investigating the incident at Kaimhill. Once that investigation has concluded any appropriate action will be taken."