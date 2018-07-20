Oil workers on Mariner platform vote for industrial action
- 20 July 2018
Oil workers on a North Sea platform have voted to take industrial action in a row over pay and conditions.
Unite said about 200 Mariner platform workers employed by Aker Solutions had rejected the latest deal, with action expected to start next month.
The company said it was disappointed and would seek further union talks.
Meanwhile, members of the Offshore Contractors Association have rejected a pay offer. Unite said it would now move for a vote on industrial action.