Image caption The potential exposure happened at Bridge of Don Academy last Thursday during maintenance work

A "full investigation" is under way after asbestos was found at a school in Aberdeen.

BBC Scotland earlier revealed there were fears a worker had been exposed to asbestos at Bridge of Don Academy during maintenance work last Thursday.

The material was sent for testing, and Aberdeen City Council later confirmed it had been identified as asbestos.

The Unite union said a lot of questions needed answered about what had happened.

The material involved was believed to have been found within a corridor during the removal of a panel.

'Sealed off'

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: "On Thursday 12 July a potentially harmful material was disturbed within a corridor at Bridge of Don Academy where work to improve security is being carried out during the school holidays.

"The area involved was made safe and sealed off and the material removed for examination. The material has now been confirmed as asbestos.

"The Health and Safety Executive is being notified and Aberdeen City Council is to carry out a full investigation."

Tommy Campbell, from the Unite union, told BBC Scotland: "Serious issues arise from this."