Image caption Opponents of the development have been pursuing a judicial review

The deadline is looming for campaigners opposed to Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium to take their fight to court.

The £50m 20,000-seater development is at Kingsford, near Westhill.

Plans were put on hold last October but the council approved them in January by a vote of 32-9.

The No Kingsford Stadium group is opposed to the plans. It is understood the official deadline for lodging a petition for judicial review is Sunday.

The Court of Session in Edinburgh told BBC Scotland on Friday that no petition had yet been lodged.

It is understood it could still be accepted on Monday, and if it is later, the reasons for that would have to be explained to a judge.

The group has been raising funds for the review.

The start of the construction phase for the new stadium began earlier this month.

Image caption Club chairman Stewart Milne and manager Derek McInnes performed a ceremony earlier in July

Aberdeen FC believes the new facilities are vital to its future, but objectors say the stadium should be located elsewhere.

The plans were not called in by the Scottish government.

The community sports hub and football training facilities are due to be completed in Summer 2019, with the stadium set to be open for the 2021/22 season.