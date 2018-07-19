NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Body of man discovered near Birsay in Orkney

  • 19 July 2018
James Mainland Image copyright Police Scotland

The family of an 88-year-old man missing in Orkney have been informed after a body was found.

James Mainland was reported missing from his home in Birsay almost two weeks ago.

The body of a man has now been found nearby.

Police Scotland said it was still in the very early stages of its investigation. Searchers had included police officers, coastguard teams and fire teams.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites